Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Receives $22.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

GRFS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in Grifols by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 23,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Grifols by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 99,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 42,367 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grifols by 730.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 187,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 164,843 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grifols by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grifols during the 3rd quarter valued at $711,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GRFS traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.08. 761,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,725. Grifols has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $25.73. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Grifols had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Grifols will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Grifols

Grifols, SA develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

