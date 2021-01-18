Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) General Counsel Sells $29,227.25 in Stock

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) General Counsel Kristina S. Lockwood sold 529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $29,227.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 10,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,820.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of GDOT opened at $54.02 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.23. Green Dot Co. has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $64.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 60.02 and a beta of 0.95.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.14. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up from $63.00) on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Green Dot from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Green Dot from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Northland Securities lowered Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Dot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDOT. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 719.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Green Dot during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Green Dot in the third quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Green Dot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

