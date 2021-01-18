Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) General Counsel Sells $29,227.25 in Stock

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) General Counsel Kristina S. Lockwood sold 529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $29,227.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 10,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,820.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of GDOT opened at $54.02 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.23. Green Dot Co. has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $64.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 60.02 and a beta of 0.95.
Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.14. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDOT. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 719.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Green Dot during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Green Dot in the third quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Green Dot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.
About Green Dot
Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.
Read More: How does quantitative easing work?
Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.