Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Stock Holdings in Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Solar Senior Capital were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Solar Senior Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 267.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,595 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Solar Senior Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 60,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 17.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solar Senior Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Solar Senior Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

SUNS opened at $15.54 on Monday. Solar Senior Capital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $18.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $249.40 million, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.67 and a 200-day moving average of $13.58.

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 million. Solar Senior Capital had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 25.75%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Solar Senior Capital Ltd. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. Solar Senior Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.11%.

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

