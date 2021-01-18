Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 918 Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 23.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 15,184 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 52.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 25,617 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 170,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 6,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 73.5% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 9,743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AUB opened at $36.48 on Monday. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 12 month low of $18.55 and a 12 month high of $37.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.22. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $171.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.63 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Loreen A. Lagatta sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $83,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank Russell Ellett acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.37 per share, for a total transaction of $32,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,247.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 7,000 shares of company stock worth $227,070. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AUB shares. TheStreet upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

