Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 6,962 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 63.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,962 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 363.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $98,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 672,044 shares in the company, valued at $26,465,092.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $207,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,645.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,469 shares of company stock valued at $5,600,570. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on APLS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 9th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.53.

APLS opened at $52.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.47. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $58.47. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.85 and a 200 day moving average of $37.53.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

