Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 604 Shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 16.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Renasant were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Renasant by 1.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 115,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Renasant by 12.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Renasant in the third quarter worth $1,667,000. Forest Hill Capital LLC lifted its stake in Renasant by 171.8% in the third quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 246,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 155,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Renasant by 254.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 82,302 shares during the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Renasant alerts:

In related news, EVP James W. Gray sold 832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total transaction of $26,249.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,292 shares in the company, valued at $955,712.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James C. Iv Mabry purchased 28,000 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $811,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,088.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RNST stock opened at $37.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.92. Renasant Co. has a 12-month low of $18.22 and a 12-month high of $38.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Renasant had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $177.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.28 million. Equities analysts predict that Renasant Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Renasant from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.