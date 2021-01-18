Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 1,021 Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WSBC. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in WesBanco by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in WesBanco by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 467,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,494,000 after acquiring an additional 88,013 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in WesBanco during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in WesBanco during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in WesBanco by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSBC opened at $31.68 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.19 and a 200 day moving average of $24.64. WesBanco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.46 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. WesBanco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $155.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.76 million. As a group, research analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WSBC. Boenning Scattergood lowered WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on WesBanco in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on WesBanco from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. B. Riley raised their target price on WesBanco from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on WesBanco from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. WesBanco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.92.

In other WesBanco news, Director F Eric Nelson, Jr. sold 7,093 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $212,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brent E. Richmond sold 1,827 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total value of $54,298.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,082.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,920 shares of company stock valued at $872,848 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

