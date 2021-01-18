Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Stock Position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 17.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGRC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in McGrath RentCorp by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 181,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,835,000 after purchasing an additional 61,496 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 245,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,280,000 after buying an additional 39,106 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 289,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,619,000 after buying an additional 38,772 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,217,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 3,315.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 31,169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

In other news, Director Ronald H. Zech sold 700 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $45,752.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,696. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP David M. Whitney sold 4,000 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total value of $256,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,095 shares in the company, valued at $134,205.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,700 shares of company stock worth $812,269 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $72.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.50. McGrath RentCorp has a 12-month low of $44.32 and a 12-month high of $83.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.00.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $156.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.65 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.75%.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

