Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $80,000 Stake in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Delek US were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Delek US by 36.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,060,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,583 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Delek US by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,572,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,507,000 after purchasing an additional 829,757 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Delek US by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,142,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,890,000 after acquiring an additional 595,211 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in Delek US by 50.4% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 774,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,625,000 after acquiring an additional 259,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 20.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 614,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 106,237 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Richard J. Marcogliese acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.92 per share, with a total value of $186,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,642.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William J. Finnerty sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $47,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,500 shares in the company, valued at $319,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Delek US from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Delek US in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Delek US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Delek US from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Delek US from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.43.

NYSE DK opened at $19.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.54. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $31.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 2.19.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. Delek US’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

