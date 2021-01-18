Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Stock Holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 41.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,974 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VIRT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 2.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Virtu Financial by 66.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Virtu Financial by 19.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Virtu Financial by 11.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Virtu Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,409,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on VIRT. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Virtu Financial from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised Virtu Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Virtu Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Shares of VIRT stock opened at $24.46 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.19. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.94 and a 1-year high of $28.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $656.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Virtu Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 71.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

