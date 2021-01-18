Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) (FRA:GYC) Given a €24.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.50 ($28.82) price target on Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) (FRA:GYC) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €23.44 ($27.57).

Get Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) alerts:

Shares of GYC stock opened at €20.68 ($24.33) on Friday. Grand City Properties S.A. has a 1 year low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a 1 year high of €20.14 ($23.69). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €20.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €20.68.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, FÃ¼rth, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, London, Mainz, and Hamburg.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand City Properties S.A. (GYC.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.