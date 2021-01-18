Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Acquired by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 120.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. 97.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

LOPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.80.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, Director Sara R. Dial sold 2,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $210,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,545. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.70, for a total transaction of $1,674,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,631,199.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 42,211 shares of company stock worth $3,625,145 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LOPE stock opened at $89.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.89 and a fifty-two week high of $106.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $198.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.