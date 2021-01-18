Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Takes $317,000 Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IFF. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 317.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

IFF traded down $2.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $117.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,778,620. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.14 and a twelve month high of $143.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.92%.

IFF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Societe Generale raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Exane BNP Paribas raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.72.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Taste and Scent. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.