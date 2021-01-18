Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 150 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lowered its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 529.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 59,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,966,000 after purchasing an additional 49,970 shares during the period. Royal Harbor Partners LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,013,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 64,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBIL remained flat at $$100.13 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,090. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.27. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.12 and a fifty-two week high of $100.98.

