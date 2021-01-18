Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Invests $236,000 in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,980,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,258,000 after buying an additional 138,992 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,819,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,977,000 after purchasing an additional 101,839 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 1,949,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,167,000 after buying an additional 111,210 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,687,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,089,000 after buying an additional 40,564 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,586,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,910,000 after acquiring an additional 58,813 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.64. 15,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,370. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.05 and a 12-month high of $92.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.37.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

