Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Invests $201,000 in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BE. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 223.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BE traded down $2.39 on Monday, hitting $36.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,872,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,855,830. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $39.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.78 and a 200-day moving average of $19.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.65 and a beta of 3.77.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $200.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.93 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 452,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total transaction of $8,697,709.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 768,383 shares in the company, valued at $14,776,005.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $26,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,581.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 984,837 shares of company stock valued at $24,135,899 in the last three months. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

