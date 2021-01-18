Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,598,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,749,000 after buying an additional 565,638 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,255,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,780,000 after acquiring an additional 515,935 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,117,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,879,000 after acquiring an additional 80,826 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,058,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,653,000 after purchasing an additional 100,703 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,169,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,758,000 after purchasing an additional 203,275 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $122.33. The company had a trading volume of 247,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,477,760. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $75.55 and a fifty-two week high of $124.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.50.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

