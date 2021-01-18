Global Retirement Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on ACHC. UBS Group raised Acadia Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Stephens upped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

NASDAQ ACHC opened at $50.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $53.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 44.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.49.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $833.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.72 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.