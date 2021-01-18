Global Retirement Partners LLC Invests $34,000 in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB)

Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $51.98 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.89. iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.74 and a 52-week high of $52.14.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.