Global Retirement Partners LLC Invests $31,000 in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV)

Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Advantage Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Advantage Solutions from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

NASDAQ ADV opened at $12.27 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.22. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $13.92.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $784.35 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

Advantage Solutions Inc provides promotions agency services to clients worldwide. It offers sales agency, marketing agency, technology agency, retail agency, international, and business services. Advantage Solutions Inc was formerly known as Karman Holding Corp. and changed its name to Advantage Solutions Inc in March 2016.

