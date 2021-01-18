Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $45,000 Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 80.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 13,357 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMI. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Spence Asset Management grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 89.0% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 83.3% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 107.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,441 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. 60.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Capital One Financial started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.56.

NYSE KMI opened at $15.49 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.36 and a 200-day moving average of $13.74. The company has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 309.80, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

