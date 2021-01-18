Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $44,000 Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 76.9% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 92 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 96.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $299.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $280.78 and its 200-day moving average is $273.06. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $124.53 and a one year high of $312.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.15 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.99%.

In related news, VP George Lloyd Miller sold 9,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.67, for a total value of $2,670,030.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,906,921.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

WST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

