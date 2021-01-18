Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $41,000 Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 69.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 310 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXAS. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 2,143.8% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Benchmark increased their price target on Exact Sciences from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Exact Sciences from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.20.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 31,814 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total transaction of $4,095,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 20,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.06, for a total value of $2,641,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,171 shares in the company, valued at $5,304,982.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 115,210 shares of company stock worth $14,520,315 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $145.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.05 and a beta of 1.64. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $152.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 6.35.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.95). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%. The business had revenue of $408.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Exact Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

