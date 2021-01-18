Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $28,000 Position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 46.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Coty were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Coty by 5.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 510,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 25,458 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Coty by 11.6% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 429,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 44,533 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Coty by 16.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Coty by 344.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 538,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 417,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Coty during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

COTY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Coty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup upgraded Coty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.10 to $3.25 in a report on Friday, September 25th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Coty from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Coty from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

In other news, Director Johannes P. Huth bought 1,000,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $6,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 329,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,045,888.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert S. Singer bought 10,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,061,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,614,340. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COTY opened at $6.90 on Monday. Coty Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $13.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.06 and a 200-day moving average of $4.67.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.18. Coty had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

