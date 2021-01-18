Global Retirement Partners LLC Boosts Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 61.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 159.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.79, for a total value of $1,309,582.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 254,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,498,326.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $4,046,862.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,730.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,704 shares of company stock worth $9,349,067. 5.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DOCU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.00.

DocuSign stock opened at $249.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $46.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.25 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $235.06 and its 200 day moving average is $217.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.88 and a 52-week high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $382.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.33 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. DocuSign’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

