Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 800 eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPI. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of eXp World in the 3rd quarter valued at about $714,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of eXp World in the 3rd quarter valued at about $559,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of eXp World in the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eXp World in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,463,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eXp World in the 3rd quarter valued at about $286,000. 19.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total transaction of $772,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total transaction of $567,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,676,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,822,730.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 364,666 shares of company stock worth $22,199,450. 40.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

eXp World stock opened at $77.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $83.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 243.66 and a beta of 3.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.88 and its 200 day moving average is $44.53.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $564.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.50 million. eXp World had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 32.54%. Research analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXPI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of eXp World from $28.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

