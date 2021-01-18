Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) Short Interest Update

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a drop of 35.9% from the December 15th total of 46,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 20,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBLI. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 120.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 25.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Global Indemnity Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 25.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 15.8% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GBLI traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,091. The company has a market cap of $409.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.77 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.87. Global Indemnity Group has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $34.65.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $152.59 million during the quarter. Global Indemnity Group had a negative return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 1.14%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%.

About Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and individual policyholder coverages in the United States; and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Specialty; Specialty Property; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance.

