Global Cryptocurrency (GCC) Price Tops $0.0032

Global Cryptocurrency (CURRENCY:GCC) traded 49.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. Global Cryptocurrency has a total market capitalization of $4.12 million and $362.00 worth of Global Cryptocurrency was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Global Cryptocurrency has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar. One Global Cryptocurrency coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Global Cryptocurrency alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.09 or 0.00399772 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003690 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000192 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003232 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003335 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Global Cryptocurrency Profile

GCC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Global Cryptocurrency’s total supply is 1,657,729,396 coins and its circulating supply is 1,267,482,828 coins. Global Cryptocurrency’s official Twitter account is @GuccioneCoinGCC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Global Cryptocurrency’s official message board is www.thegcccoin.com/community . The official website for Global Cryptocurrency is www.thegcccoin.com . The Reddit community for Global Cryptocurrency is /r/GCCProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Global Cryptocurrency

Global Cryptocurrency can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Cryptocurrency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Cryptocurrency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Global Cryptocurrency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Global Cryptocurrency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Global Cryptocurrency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.