Geoffrey T. Barker Sells 6,750 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $464,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 407,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,039,808.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $70.27 on Monday. Smartsheet Inc has a 52-week low of $30.91 and a 52-week high of $75.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.76 and a beta of 1.54.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.57 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 20.90% and a negative net margin of 34.08%. The business’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,920,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,773,000 after buying an additional 2,028,945 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,346,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,947,000 after buying an additional 89,745 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,362,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,351,000 after buying an additional 52,762 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after buying an additional 1,214,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,006,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,721,000 after buying an additional 62,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

SMAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Smartsheet from $63.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Smartsheet from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.40.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

