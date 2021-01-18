Geoffrey T. Barker Sells 6,750 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $464,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 407,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,039,808.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $70.27 on Monday. Smartsheet Inc has a 52-week low of $30.91 and a 52-week high of $75.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.76 and a beta of 1.54.
Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.57 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 20.90% and a negative net margin of 34.08%. The business’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.
SMAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Smartsheet from $63.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Smartsheet from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.40.
About Smartsheet
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
