Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Short Interest Update

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,960,000 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the December 15th total of 12,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

GNW traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.11. 5,393,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,912,011. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Genworth Financial has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $4.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.08.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Genworth Financial had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. grew its position in Genworth Financial by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Genworth Financial by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Genworth Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 660,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Genworth Financial by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Genworth Financial by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 69,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

