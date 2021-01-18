Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,770,000 shares, an increase of 53.5% from the December 15th total of 4,410,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

GNTX traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.88. 1,057,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,547,638. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.11 and a 200 day moving average of $29.20. Gentex has a 12-month low of $19.48 and a 12-month high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $474.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gentex will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

GNTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Gentex from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Gentex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

In other Gentex news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $55,984.50. Also, Director John A. Mulder sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total transaction of $287,800.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,735 shares of company stock worth $376,335. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Gentex by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,820,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $98,455,000 after purchasing an additional 84,953 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Gentex by 2.1% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,697,628 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $95,214,000 after buying an additional 76,456 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Gentex by 4.8% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,981,208 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,016,000 after buying an additional 90,852 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its position in Gentex by 47.0% in the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,743,477 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,895,000 after buying an additional 557,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Gentex by 151.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,654,014 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,591,000 after purchasing an additional 995,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

