Generex Biotechnology Co. (OTCMKTS:GNBT) Short Interest Down 36.7% in December

Generex Biotechnology Co. (OTCMKTS:GNBT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 202,800 shares, a decrease of 36.7% from the December 15th total of 320,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 572,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS GNBT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,118,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,230. Generex Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Generex Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:GNBT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Generex Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 1,722.93% and a negative return on equity of 1,712.86%. The business had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter.

Generex Biotechnology Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the administration of formulations of large molecule drugs to the oral cavity using a hand-held aerosol applicator in Canada and the United States. It offers Generex Oral-lyn, an oral insulin product. The company is also developing AE37, a synthetic peptide vaccine, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to stimulate a potent and specific immune response against tumors expressing the HER-2/neu oncogene in patients with breast cancer and prostate cancer.

