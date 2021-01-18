GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 36.8% from the December 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of GEAGY traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.30. 12,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,918. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.37 and its 200 day moving average is $35.41. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.29 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $15.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.10.

GEAGY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

