GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

GEAGY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GEAGY traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.29. 12,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,450. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.29 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $15.22 and a 12-month high of $39.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.41.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

