Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 102.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 51.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 116,951 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,321,000 after purchasing an additional 42,607 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 462,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,828,000 after acquiring an additional 17,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 21.4% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,522 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $126.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.87, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.13 and a 12 month high of $129.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.03 and a 200-day moving average of $104.84.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 85,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total value of $9,925,910.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,026,573.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.52, for a total value of $115,010.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,251 shares in the company, valued at $6,340,703.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,508 shares of company stock worth $12,928,428 over the last ninety days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on A. UBS Group raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.74.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

