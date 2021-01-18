Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 1,073 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Mirova bought a new position in Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 88.1% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $43.36 on Monday. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $50.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.29.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

