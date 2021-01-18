Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Purchases New Shares in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,246 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CFG. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,235,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,164,000 after acquiring an additional 36,462 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,269.4% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $424,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFG stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.63. 291,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,692,350. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $41.67. The company has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CFG. Wedbush raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

