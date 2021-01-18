Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ESS. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. Ossiam raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $240.52 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $239.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.81 and a 52 week high of $329.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($2.03). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $2.0775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $8.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.11%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ESS shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $266.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $342.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.25.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

