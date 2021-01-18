Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $323,000 Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,832 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PXD. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,665 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 291,853 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $33,239,000 after buying an additional 50,477 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,227 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on PXD shares. Truist Financial raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $161.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.27.

PXD stock opened at $127.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.55, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $149.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.93.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business’s revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

In other news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 6,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total value of $782,399.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,352,363.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total transaction of $57,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,723 shares in the company, valued at $1,339,235.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,835 shares of company stock worth $1,567,819. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.