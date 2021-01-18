Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 202.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 426.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WLTW. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.93.

NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $206.65 on Monday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $220.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 0.71.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

