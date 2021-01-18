Gama Aviation Plc (GMAA.L) (LON:GMAA) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $36.88

Shares of Gama Aviation Plc (GMAA.L) (LON:GMAA) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $36.88 and traded as low as $36.40. Gama Aviation Plc (GMAA.L) shares last traded at $44.50, with a volume of 66,792 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £28.32 million and a PE ratio of -4.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 37.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 36.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.15, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Gama Aviation Plc provides business aviation services. It operates through Air Division, Ground Division, and Global Services Division segments. The Air Division segment offers aircraft management, crewing, charter, airworthiness, and engineering oversight to single aircraft operations and fleets; and outsourced services, such as air ambulance and aerial survey services.

