Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

GLPEY has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Societe Generale downgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:GLPEY traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,640. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.42 and a 200-day moving average of $5.24. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $8.44.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Galp Energia, SGPS had a negative return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter.

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Gas and Power segments. It explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons in approximately 50 projects with proved and probable reserves of 755 million barrels of oil equivalent.

