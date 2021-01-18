FY2022 EPS Estimates for ESSA Pharma Inc. Lifted by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:EPIX)

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for ESSA Pharma in a report released on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.99) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.01). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ESSA Pharma’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.08) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.86) EPS.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EPIX. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ESSA Pharma in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of ESSA Pharma from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

ESSA Pharma stock opened at $16.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $513.34 million, a P/E ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 1.96. ESSA Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.35.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in ESSA Pharma by 15.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in ESSA Pharma in the third quarter worth $34,000. Caxton Corp purchased a new position in ESSA Pharma in the third quarter worth $183,000. Blackstone Group Inc grew its position in ESSA Pharma by 5.9% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 3,573,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,654,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in ESSA Pharma by 175.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 220,954 shares in the last quarter. 63.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

