FY2021 EPS Estimates for Lululemon Athletica Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $4.53 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.11.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LULU. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $228.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $387.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.45.

LULU stock opened at $344.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $361.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.87. The stock has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.87, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $128.85 and a fifty-two week high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.7% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 42,860 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,117,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 17,426 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,065,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 34.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 119,442 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $39,341,000 after purchasing an additional 30,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.2% during the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total transaction of $764,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,112,285.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

