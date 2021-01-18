FY2020 EPS Estimates for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Boosted by Capital One Financial

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) – Capital One Financial boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Targa Resources in a report issued on Thursday, January 14th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.20. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Targa Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.11.

Targa Resources stock opened at $30.03 on Monday. Targa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $41.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 22.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,535,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,181 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 10,402,308 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $145,944,000 after acquiring an additional 544,091 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 673.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 552,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,758,000 after acquiring an additional 481,416 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 275.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 647,006 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 474,599 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 1,756.7% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 423,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,939,000 after acquiring an additional 400,510 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 202,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,562,672.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 184,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,528,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

Recommended Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.