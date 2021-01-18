FY2020 EPS Estimates for El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:LOCO)

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for El Pollo Loco in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.77. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for El Pollo Loco’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $111.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.27 million. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 11.20%. El Pollo Loco’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. El Pollo Loco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

El Pollo Loco stock opened at $19.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $714.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.79. El Pollo Loco has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $20.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in El Pollo Loco by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 16,961 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in El Pollo Loco by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,969,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,065,000 after buying an additional 19,973 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in El Pollo Loco by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,911 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 13,730 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in El Pollo Loco by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 163,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 11,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in El Pollo Loco by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It offers fire-grilling citrus-marinated chicken in various entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tostada salads, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as provides 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

