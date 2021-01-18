Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) & The Peck (NASDAQ:PECK) Head-To-Head Survey

Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) and The Peck (NASDAQ:PECK) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Fusion Fuel Green and The Peck, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fusion Fuel Green 0 0 0 0 N/A The Peck 0 0 1 0 3.00

Risk and Volatility

Fusion Fuel Green has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Peck has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fusion Fuel Green and The Peck’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fusion Fuel Green N/A -14.90% -1.36% The Peck -3.69% -17.97% -5.00%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.7% of Fusion Fuel Green shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of The Peck shares are held by institutional investors. 18.7% of Fusion Fuel Green shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of The Peck shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fusion Fuel Green and The Peck’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fusion Fuel Green N/A N/A -$200,000.00 N/A N/A The Peck $28.22 million 3.04 -$430,000.00 N/A N/A

Fusion Fuel Green has higher earnings, but lower revenue than The Peck.

Summary

Fusion Fuel Green beats The Peck on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fusion Fuel Green Company Profile

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen. The company is based in Dublin, Ireland.

The Peck Company Profile

The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in South Burlington, Vermont.

