FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) Holdings Boosted by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) by 38.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in FRP were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FRP by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 5,362 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of FRP by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of FRP during the 2nd quarter valued at $377,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of FRP during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FRP by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. 47.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of FRP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

FRPH stock opened at $45.44 on Monday. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.61. The firm has a market cap of $427.95 million, a PE ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 0.70.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 58.13% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $6.10 million during the quarter.

In other FRP news, President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $66,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 15,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,142.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 2,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $129,338.55. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,735 shares of company stock valued at $392,768. 15.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FRP Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in various real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties.

