Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) PT Set at €87.50 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) received a €87.50 ($102.94) target price from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €89.00 ($104.71) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €83.70 ($98.47).

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) stock opened at €68.78 ($80.92) on Monday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €53.50 ($62.94) and a fifty-two week high of €81.10 ($95.41). The firm has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €68.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €71.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

