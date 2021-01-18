Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Given New $7.25 Price Target at Scotiabank

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $5.50 to $7.25 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FRHLF. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Freehold Royalties from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. CIBC increased their price objective on Freehold Royalties from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. National Bank Financial raised Freehold Royalties from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. TD Securities cut Freehold Royalties to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Freehold Royalties from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.07.

FRHLF traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.76. The stock had a trading volume of 30,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,310. Freehold Royalties has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $6.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.29.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.8 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 44,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

